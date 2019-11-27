Succop may have job competition after the Titans signed Ryan Santoso on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

While the Titans intend on rostering Succop and Santoso for Sunday's game against the Colts, Wyatt explains they haven't determined how they'll deploy the tandem. There is a chance Santoso takes over kickoff duties. However, Succop has missed all three field-goal attempts since signing with the team Week 9, so there could be a competition if those struggles continue. For fantasy purposes, fading Succop in Week 13 is a viable option since he appears to be on a short leash.