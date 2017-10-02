Titans' Ryan Succop: Quiet in Week 4 loss
Succop made both of his extra point attempts and didn't try a field goal in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.
Succop didn't get many opportunities with his team getting demolished throughout. His stock will take a major hit if quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is forced to miss additional time after exiting this one in the second half.
