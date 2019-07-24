Succop was placed on the PUP list after he had some complications with offseason knee surgery, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Succop dealt with some unexpected swelling after the procedure, but the Titans still expect him to be ready for Week 1 at Cleveland. In the meantime, Austin Bernard will handle the kicking working during training camp and possibly into the preseason. Succop played all 16 games each of the past 10 seasons, including five straight years with a field-goal conversion rate of at least 83.3 percent for Tennessee. It isn't clear if the surgery was performed on his kicking leg or plant leg.