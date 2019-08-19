Titans' Ryan Succop: Removed from PUP
Succop (knee) was taken off the PUP list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It isn't clear if Succop will make a preseason appearance, but he should have enough time to get ready for Week 1. His return presumably leaves Austin Barnard without a spot on the 53-man roster beyond next week.
