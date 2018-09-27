Titans' Ryan Succop: Returns to practice
Succop (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Succop sat out practice to begin the week due to knee tendinitis, but the issue no longer appears to be a concern. The kicker converted three of four field-goal attempts in the Titan's Week 3 victory over Jacksonville, and appears on track to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday.
