Succop put together his second consecutive strong performance, converting his lone field-goal attempt from 41 yards away. He also connected on each of his extra-point attempts, marking the second consecutive week he's made all of his kicks. Given that the team added competition in Ryan Santoso Nov. 27, it was imperative for Succop to have a good performance. As a result of his perfect effort, he'll likely hang onto the kicker job as the team heads into a Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.