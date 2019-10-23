Play

The Titans designated Succop (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The move will allow Succop to return to practice, but he cannot be added to the active roster until after Week 8. The veteran has been recovering from complications relating to offseason knee surgery, and appears to be nearing a return. Cody Parkey will continue to handle kicking duties Sunday against Tampa Bay, but with Succop nearing a return, that could be his last game in a Titans uniform.

