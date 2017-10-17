Succop made all five of his field goal attempts in addition to a trio of extra points in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Succop came into this contest with 46 consecutive successful field goals under 50 yards, which was tied with a streak Atlanta's Matt Bryant had a few years ago for the longest such streak in NFL history. The veteran kicker broke that tie with a successful 48-yarder in the first quarter, then poured on four more field goals from 42, 40, 48 and 23 yards to push his still-active mark to 51. Succop may not have one of the stronger legs in the NFL, but his record-setting accuracy puts him among the league's most trustworthy kickers.