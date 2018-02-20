Titans' Ryan Succop: Signs contract extension
Succop signed a five-year, $20 million extension with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It was a career-year for Succop in 2017, as the kicker made 35-of-42 field goal attempts. He also set an NFL record by connecting on 56 straight field goals from inside the 50-yard line, which dates back to 2014. His 35 made field goals and 136 points were both career highs and he was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
