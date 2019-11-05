Succop missed all three of his field-goal attempts but made both of his extra-point attempts in the team's Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Succop struggled in his return from a knee injury that cost him the first eight weeks of the campaign. He missed kicks form 43, 56 and 44 yards, the first of which came on the team's opening offensive possession. Tennessee has struggled to find consistent performance from their kickers this season, as both Cody Parkey and Cairo Santos had up and down tenures with the team. Succop will look to bounceback in Week 10 against the Chiefs.