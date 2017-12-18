Titans' Ryan Succop: Three field goals not enough in narrow defeat
Succop connected on field goals of 40, 31 and 50 yards while making both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.
Succop's 50-yarder put his team up by one point with 1:07 to play, but San Francisco counterpart Robbie Gould answered with a 45-yarder as time expired to win it for the hosts. While long field goals have been a challenge for Succop, he's still put together a strong campaign with 29 makes on 35 attempts overall.
