Succop (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Succop was activated from injured reserve and will immediately resume as the starting kicker with the Titans releasing Cody Parkey in a corresponding move. The 33-year-old, who will be making his 2019 debut, was one of the league's better kickers last season, making 86.7 percent of his kicks, although only 36 percent of those were attempted from 40 yards or longer.

