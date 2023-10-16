Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill's ankle injury is similar to the one he suffered in 2022, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Tannehill missed the final three games last season. He was on crutches following Sunday's loss to the Ravens in London, but the Titans now have a Week 7 bye. Vrabel confirmed Tannehill will remain the team's starter when healthy. If he can't play in two weeks versus Atlanta, either Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis will make the start.