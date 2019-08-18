Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Another solid performance

Tannehill completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' second preseason contest against the Patriots.

Tannehill led the Titans' offense for three possessions, the first of which resulted in a touchdown. He displayed a particular connection with tight end Anthony Firkser, completing passes of 22 and 10 yards to him. Overall, Tannehill has played well to start his tenure in Tennessee, completing 19 of 27 pass attempts for 214 yards and three touchdowns through two preseason games. Despite that, he remains positioned behind Marcus Mariota on the quarterback depth chart.