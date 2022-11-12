The Titans did not elevate a quarterback from the practice, which means Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Considering Tannehill managed to practice all week this shouldn't be entirely surprising, but the Titans did list the long-time veteran as questionable in Friday's final injury report, so it bears reporting. If Tannehill is able to return to the starting lineup, he'll get back arguably his most explosive pass catcher in rookie Treylon Burks (foot) who was activated off injured reserve Saturday. Expect the Titans to make an official announcement on Tannehill's status prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.