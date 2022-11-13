Tannehill (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

After sitting out the Titans' past two games, Tannehill fit in a full practice Thursday between limited sessions Wednesday and Friday. Though he still took a questionable tag into the weekend, the Titans' decision not to add a third quarterback to the roster ahead of Sunday's game implied that Tannehill was on track to return to the lineup. He'll end up taking the reins of the offense back from rookie Malik Willis, who attempted just 26 passes between his starts against the Texans and Chiefs in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively. Expect the Titans to run a more balanced offense with Tannehill at the helm, though running back Derrick Henry will continue to get plenty of work on the ground so long as the game flow allows for it.