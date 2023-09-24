Tannehill completed 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards without a touchdown, turnover or rushing attempt in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Tannehill threw for just 91 yards in the first half while getting sacked three times, including one on the final play of the half with the Titans in field-goal range but without a timeout. Things only got worse after halftime, as Tannehill added a meager 13 passing yards and got sacked twice more. Tennessee's beleaguered offensive line was overwhelmed by Cleveland's pass rush, in what has been a common theme through three weeks. Tannehill will hope to get better protection in Week 4 against the Bengals.