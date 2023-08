Tannehill played one drive and didn't attempt any passes in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots.

Tannehill's only action of the preseason was a cameo, and the Titans held out a bunch of other key starters, including RB Derrick Henry and WR DeAndre Hopkins. They also were without WR Treylon Burks, who is uncertain for Week 1 in New Orleans after suffering an LCL injury in his left knee during practice Aug. 16.