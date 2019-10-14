Tannehill completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception after replacing Marcus Mariota in Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.

While the former Dolphins QB was a little more efficient, in the end Tannehill had no more success moving the Titans' offense than Mariota did before he got the hook. It's not yet clear which quarterback coach Mike Vrabel will turn to next week against the Chargers, but Tannehill at the very least didn't hurt his chances of making his first start for Tennessee with his performance.