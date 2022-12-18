site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Carted off the field Sunday
Tannehill was carted off the field Sunday against the Chargers after sustaining an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Tannehill completed his only passing attempt for two yards and ran once for one yard. Next up for the Titans' Week 15 QB reps is Malik Willis.
