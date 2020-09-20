Tannehill completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 239 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 33-30 win against the Jaguars. He added 12 rushing yards on four carries.

So much for Tannehill's regression to the mean, as the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year continues to tear up the league, posting another multi-TD passing performance in Week 2. With Sunday's impressive outing, Tannehill now has multiple passing scores in nine consecutive regular-season outings, with three or more passing TDs in three of those appearances. What's remarkable is Tannehill's efficiency during that span, as he has averaged only 26.2 pass attempts per game since Week 10 of last season. If Tannehill has been a stalwart of your fantasy lineup so far, Week 3 would not be the time to pull him, as he goes up against a Vikings defense that has surrendered 578 passing yards and five passing touchdowns through its first two appearances of the year.