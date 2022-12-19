Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill (ankle) will remain the starter Saturday against the Texans if he's healthy enough to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill left the Week 15 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury but later returned. Vrabel's comment suggests there is some doubt over whether Tannehill -- who has battled numerous ankle injuries this season -- can play through the latest injury without missing some game action, so the quarterback's status will be worth monitoring in practice over the coming days. If Tannehill needs additional time to heal, rookie Malik Willis would step in against the Texans, whom Willis defeated as the starter in Week 8 thanks to 219 rushing yards from Derrick Henry.