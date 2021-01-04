Tannehill completed 18 of 27 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown and gained 38 rushing yards and two TDs on seven carries in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

The Titans took full advantage of a matchup against one of the league's softest run defenses, with Tannehill equaling Derrick Henry in trips to the end zone. The quarterback wraps up the regular season with a career-high seven rushing TDs -- five of them coming in the last three games -- in addition to his career-best 33 passing TDs. Tannehill will now prepare for a duel with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next Sunday in the wild-card round.