Tannehill (ankle/illness) did not participate in the team's walkthrough Saturday and is trending towards not playing Sunday against the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Titans have yet to address Tannehill's status for Sunday, but given the veteran didn't manage to practice all week due to an ankle injury and now an illness added to the equation, it certainly appears as if fantasy managers should be braced for rookie third-round pick Malik Willis to make his first official start. Expect more information regarding Tannehill's status to emerge prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.