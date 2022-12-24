Tannehill won't be available for the Titans' final three regular-season games and is considered "unlikely" to return for the postseason after undergoing a tightrope procedure earlier this week to address a right high-ankle sprain, a league source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Late Friday, Schefter relayed that Tannehill was in line to miss at least the next two games and was viewed as a "long shot" to make it back for the Titans' Week 18 game against the Jaguars, essentially matching what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. However, Schefter's latest update indicates that the Titans are already discounting the possibility of Tannehill making it back before the end of the regular season, and the quarterback's chances of suiting up in the postseason appear to be remote at this stage. For its part, Tennessee has officially ruled Tannehill out only for Saturday's game against the Texans, and until he's moved to injured reserve, the team will likely continue to update the veteran signal-caller's status on a week-by-week basis. Rookie Malik Willis will start Week 16 and likely for the rest of Tennessee's schedule, barring Tannehill making a speedier recovery than anticipated.