Tannehill will be working with a depleted group of pass catchers in Tuesday's game against the Bills with receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries not expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID list for the Week 5 contest, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tannehill was at risk of having to play without all three of the Titans' starting receivers, but fortunately for the quarterback, A.J. Brown (knee) -- who is listed as questionable -- will be active after missing Tennessee's previous two games. Brown is expected to be joined in the lineup by Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, neither of whom has started an NFL game. Additionally, tight end MyCole Pruitt remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though he typically doesn't see as much involvement in the passing game as position mates Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser.