Tannehill completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. He added two yards on one rushing attempt.

Tannehill marched the Titans down the field for a Derrick Henry rushing touchdown on the opening drive, but Tennessee's offense couldn't get anything going the rest of the way. The 34-year-old quarterback was intercepted twice in the third quarter, and the latter pick was returned for a touchdown, which put the Bills up 41-7 and ended Tannehill's night, as the Titans decided to insert rookie Malik Willis into the game. Willis looked raw and lost a fumble, so Tannehill's still the clear No. 1 quarterback for Tennessee heading into a Week 3 clash between surprisingly winless teams against the Raiders.