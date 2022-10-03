Tannehill completed 17 of 21 passes for 137 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Tannehill attempted only six passes in the second half as the Titans' were content to run out the clock on the Colts. However, he worked efficiently in the first two quarters, completing 12 of 15 passes with both of his touchdowns. Tannehill has reached 30 pass attempts in only one game this season, so it's hard to rely on him to post consistent fantasy production.