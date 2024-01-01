Tannehill completed 16 of 20 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.
Will Levis (foot) began the game at quarterback, but he suffered an injury late in the first quarter. As a result, Tannehill entered in relief and turned in a mediocre performance in the blowout loss. Levis has now battled several lower-body injuries in the last several weeks, which could set Tannehill up for a start in a Week 18 matchup against the Jaguars.
