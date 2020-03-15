Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Extension now likely
The Titans and Tannehill are reportedly close to agreeing on a multi-year extension for the QB, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
If that happens, the team won't need to apply a franchise tag to retain Tannehill, who would thus remain the team's starter at QB going forward. Additionally, per ESPN.com, committing to Tannehill would effectively rule out the Titans from pursuing fellow signal caller Tom Brady in free agency.
