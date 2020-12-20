Tannehill completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 273 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 15 against the Lions. He added three rushes for 21 yards and two touchdowns.

Tannehill had the Titans' offense moving with ease for the entire game, and he did his best Derrick Henry impression with two goal-line touchdown rushes. He also did plenty of damage with his arm, throwing for three touchdowns for the second time in his last three games. Tannehill's longest completion of the day came midway through the first quarter when he connected with Corey Davis for a 75-yard touchdown deep down the left sideline. He and the Titans will draw a stiffer test in Week 16 against the Packers.