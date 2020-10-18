Tannehill completed 30 of 41 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over the Texans. He also threw a successful two-point conversion and lost a fumble.

Tannehill tossed a trio of first-half touchdowns, finding Anthony Firkser from seven yards out, A.J. Brown from six and Adam Humphries from 22. The offense ran primarily through Derrick Henry after that point, but Tannehill came up clutch when he needed to. The quarterback put his team up by six in the fourth quarter with a two-point conversion following a 94-yard Henry touchdown run, then found Brown for a seven-yard touchdown to force overtime with four seconds left in regulation. Tannehill's thriving despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 13:2 TD:INT through five games heading into a high-profile Week 7 showdown with the Steelers.