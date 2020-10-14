Tannehill completed 21 of 28 attempts with 195 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, adding four carries for 42 yards and a rushing score during Tuesday's 42-16 win against Buffalo.

Tannehill's final score of the night went under review, after it appeared he may have drifted over the line of scrimmage before connecting with Jonnu Smith for a seven-yard TD. There was inconclusive evidence to overturn the call, however, enhancing an already prolific outing for the 32-year-old signal-caller. Tannehill has posted 13 multi-TD efforts in 14 starts since Week 7 of last season, as the Titans head into a Week 6 matchup against Houston's 21st-ranked scoring defense.