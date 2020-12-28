Tannehill completed 11 of 24 pass attempts for 121 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions Sunday. He rushed three times for 55 yards and another touchdown, but also lost a fumble in a 40-14 loss to Green Bay.

Tannehill and the entire Tennessee passing attack were under duress all evening after falling behind by two scores right out of the gates. The Titans' usually solid offensive line struggled mightily when asked to protect against the Packers' athletic edge rushers. A predictable gameplan combined with snowy conditions at Lambeau Field led to an inefficient and poor showing from anyone not named Derrick Henry. Luckily for his fantasy managers, Tannehill was able to rip off a big touchdown run to offset what would have been an ugly passing performance. Expect the Titans' signal-caller to perform better in a much softer matchup that will take place indoors against the Texans on Sunday.