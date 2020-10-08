Tannehill and the Titans are now reportedly slated to face the Bills this coming Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon and this reported postponement occurring as planned hinges on no further positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans' organization.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Game won't be played Week 4•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Titans-Steelers to be rescheduled•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Tops 300 yards•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Continues to light it up•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Multi-TD streak continues•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Back in business•