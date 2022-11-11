Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Tannehill appear to be trending in the right direction after practicing all week, but head coach Mike Vrabel didn't say anything definitive about the quarterback's status for Sunday's game following Friday's team workout. If Tannehill -- who logged a full session Thursday -- is able to return from his two-game absence this weekend, Wyatt suggests that it should open up the team's offense, after Malik Willis was limited to a total of 11 completions through his two starts filling in for Tannehill. Fortunately for those considering either of Tennessee's signal-callers in fantasy lineups, the team kicks off during the early slate of games Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.