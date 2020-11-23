Tannehill completed 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Tannehill and the Titans' offense was stalled for the entirety of the first half, during which he managed only 42 passing yards and a touchdown. However, he led a strong comeback effort in the third and fourth quarters, highlighted by a 14-yard touchdown toss to A.J. Brown. The effort marked the first time Tannehill has surpassed 200 yards since Week 8, though he has managed multiple throwing scores in all but two of his starts on the campaign. The Titans draw a pivotal Week 12 matchup against the Colts.