Tannehill completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Titans' 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday night. He also netted minus-3 yards on three rushes.

Tannehill was exceedingly sharp and vaulted over the 300-yard mark on his final completion of the night, a surprise 51-yard bomb to Treylon Burks down the left sideline against Jaire Alexander just before the two-minute warning. It put a fitting cap on a night when Tannehill averaged 12.3 yards per attempt while eight different pass catchers overall. Tannehill did take another three sacks, but his efficient play over his first two games back from his ankle injury arguably makes the Titans as dangerous a team as any in the AFC going into the stretch run of the campaign. Tannehill's next opportunity to build on his strong stretch of play comes in a Week 12 home matchup against the Bengals a week from Sunday.