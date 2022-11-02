Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the field in the Week 8 win. With a limited practice on tap, Tannehill has a chance to return to action this weekend against Kansas City, but if he ends up sidelined again, Malik Willis would be in store for another start.