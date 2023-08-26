Tannehill is in uniform ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tannehill is expected to see his first action of the 2023 preseason, after which he'll hand off the Titans offense to Malik Willis for the remainder of the contest with Will Levis (thigh) not slated to play. Running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins both were suited up before kickoff as well, but it remains to be seen if Tannehill also will be working with the team's top skill-position talent.