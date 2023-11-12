Tannehill (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Tannehill is set to miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Will Levis has taken over the starting job as a result, pushing Tannehill down the depth chart even once he is able to return. For now, Malik Willis will serve as the Titans' backup quarterback.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Limited in return to practice•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Will be Levis' backup•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Won't play Thursday•