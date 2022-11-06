Tannehill (ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
With Tannehill still sidelined, rookie Malik Willis is slated to make his second consecutive start Sunday, while Logan Woodside is set to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 QB. Tannehill will now target a potential return to action in Week 10, when the Titans host the Broncos.
