Tannehill, who suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts, hopes to be able to play next weekend against the Texans, Mike Organ of the Nashville Tennessean reports. "It doesn't feel great, but that kind of comes with the territory," Tannehill said after Sunday's contest. "I'm going to do everything I can this week to get back out there."

Tannehill, who was sporting a walking boot on his ankle when he met with the media, left Sunday's game for one play during the fourth quarter, with Malik Willis briefly stepping in. The veteran QB ended up completing 13 of 20 pass attempts for 132 yards and logged four carries for six yards in a Tennessee win that included four Randy Bullock field goals and an Andrew Adams interception that resulted in a 76-yard TD. If Tannehill is forced to miss any practice time this coming week, look for Willis to handle first-team signal-caller reps.