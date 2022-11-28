Tannehill completed 22 of 34 passes for 291 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. He added nine yards on two rushing attempts.

After throwing for a season-high 333 yards in the Week 11 win over Green Bay, Tannehill mustered his second-highest passing yardage total of the season. The veteran quarterback's recent production has been encouraging, but Tennessee's dearth of weapons in the passing game caps Tannehill's upside heading into a daunting Week 13 road matchup with the 10-1 Eagles.