Tannehill completed 18 of 26 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a wild card round loss to the Ravens. He added two rushes for six yards.

It appeared that Tannehill and the Titans' offense would have their way against the Ravens after an impressive opening drive that was capped by a 10-yard touchdown throw to A.J. Brown. However, the team failed to find the end zone again, limiting Tannehill's overall production. He also threw a key interception late in the fourth quarter as the Titans sought a game-tying touchdown. Despite the struggles, he still found Brown and Anthony Firkser for big gains throughout the contest -- including completions of 35, 28 and 14 yards. Tannehill will look to bounce back from the disappointing postseason exit as he will return to be the team's starting quarterback once again for the 2021 campaign.