Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads team to victory
Tannehill completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Tannehill looked competent in his first start with the Titans, working efficiently and leading the team to victory. Though he was often reliant on his receivers to make plays after the catch to rack up yardage, Tannehill showed immediate rapport with both Corey Davis and A.J. Brown. The highlights of his performance came on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Davis and a five-yard scoring toss to Tajae Sharpe. While Tannehill's effort was far from flawless -- he threw an interception and also lost a fumble -- he will almost certainly hang onto the starting job heading into Week 8 and will draw a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.
