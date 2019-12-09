Tannehill completed 21 of 27 passes for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders. He added four rushes for 19 yards.

Tannehill led the Titans' offense on five drives that concluded with trips to the end zone. His longest connection came on a beautiful pass deep down the middle of the field that hit A.J. Brown in stride for a 91-yard score. He connected with Brown for a second score later in the game and additionally found Jonnu Smith in the end zone to record his third three-touchdown performance of the season. Tannehill is in a strong position to keep his impressive run going as he'll draw a matchup against the Texans in Week 15.