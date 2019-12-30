Tannehill completed 13 of 20 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Tannehill took a backseat to Derrick Henry, throwing only 20 passes in comparison to 32 rushing attempts for Henry. However, he worked efficiently, throwing for multiple touchdowns for the seventh consecutive game. Tannehill resurrected his career in 2019, leading the team to a 7-3 record after taking over as the starter in Week 7. A free agent at the conclusion of the season, Tannehill likely did enough to either be given the franchise tag or signed to a long-term deal in Tennessee. For now, however, his focus will solely on the team's matchup against the Patriots in the wild card round of the playoffs.