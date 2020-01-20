Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Likely headed for contract talks
Coach Mike Vrabel declined to comment on Tannehill's future with the Titans, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The Titans have an interesting offseason ahead, with Tannehill, Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, not to mention starting cornerback Logan Ryan and right tackle Jack Conklin. The team has plenty of cap space to retain Tannehill and Henry, at the very least, potentially using its franchise tag on one of the two. Vrabel didn't discuss contract situations Monday afternoon at his end-of-season press conference, but he did go out of his way to praise Tannehill's performance, noting how the 31-year-old quarterback led Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game and earned a Pro Bowl nod in the process. Common sense suggests Tannehill will get a multi-year contract or the franchise tag, while Mariota figures to hit the open market and may have to settle for a backup job, be it in Tennessee or elsewhere.
