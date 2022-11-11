Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Tannehill (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tennessee has yet to give Tannehill an official designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but the signal-caller appears to be trending toward another questionable tag after missing the Titans' previous two contests. Tannehill took part in practices throughout the week, bookending a full session Thursday with limited showings Wednesday and Friday. Vrabel said that before a decision on Tannehill's status is formally made, he'll "see how things go" leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, with a walk-through session Saturday perhaps guiding the Titans' plans, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. If the Titans determine that Tannehill isn't ready to play this weekend, Malik Willis would be on tap for his third consecutive start.